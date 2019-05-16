SOCIAL BYTE

I am not dead — Njambi Koikai

Media personality is planning to open a YouTube channel to converse with fans

In Summary

• In an Instagram post, she assured fans that she is doing well

Njambi Koikai
Njambi Koikai
Image: Courtesy

Media personality Njambi Koikai has responded to rumours going around that she is dead.

Koikai is currently in Atlanta, USA, receiving treatment for thoracic endometriosis since early last year.

In an Instagram post, she assured her fans that she is doing well and is soon planning to open a YouTube chanel, where she will be conversing with them.

"Kuna msee niliona alipost ati nimekacha(nimededi) mazee…Nataka tu kumshow mi niko poa sana siwezi nyuria hii idhaa," she wrote.

Njambi Koikai hails mother’s strength

Njambi Koikai is celebrating her mother for being strong all through her daughter's struggle with endometriosis.Njambi has been sick for 19 years ...
Sasa
9 months ago
 

"Niko tu poa infact nafikiria vile ntaanza youtube channel niwashow 1000 ways to stay alive, have good skin and strong locsMbogi ingine ikikosa story za kutrend…wanaanza za ovyo. God ndio hupeana life.Mi niko going strong mbaya sana aiseeh!"

The endometriosis warrior has been battling the condition for so long, which causes her lungs to collapse regularly. 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
16 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. I am not dead — Njambi Koikai
    16h ago Word Is

  2. I am single by choice, says Benson Gatu
    1d ago Word Is

  3. Pinye shrugs off Khaligraph claim
    16h ago Word Is

  4. I’ve been fighting depression over spats with wife — Josh - ...
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Lupus, the disease that attacks its own
    5d ago Lifestyle

Latest Videos