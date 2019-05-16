I am not dead — Njambi Koikai

Media personality Njambi Koikai has responded to rumours going around that she is dead.

Koikai is currently in Atlanta, USA, receiving treatment for thoracic endometriosis since early last year.

In an Instagram post, she assured her fans that she is doing well and is soon planning to open a YouTube chanel, where she will be conversing with them.

"Kuna msee niliona alipost ati nimekacha(nimededi) mazee…Nataka tu kumshow mi niko poa sana siwezi nyuria hii idhaa," she wrote.