I am not dead — Njambi Koikai

Media personality Njambi Koikai has responded to rumours going around that she is dead.
Koikai is currently in Atlanta, USA, receiving treatment for thoracic endometriosis since early last year.
In an Instagram post, she assured her fans that she is doing well and is soon planning to open a YouTube chanel, where she will be conversing with them.
"Kuna msee niliona alipost ati nimekacha(nimededi) mazee…Nataka tu kumshow mi niko poa sana siwezi nyuria hii idhaa," she wrote.
"Niko tu poa infact nafikiria vile ntaanza youtube channel niwashow 1000 ways to stay alive, have good skin and strong locsMbogi ingine ikikosa story za kutrend…wanaanza za ovyo. God ndio hupeana life.Mi niko going strong mbaya sana aiseeh!"
The endometriosis warrior has been battling the condition for so long, which causes her lungs to collapse regularly.