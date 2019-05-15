I am single by choice, says Benson Gatu

Saumu Mbuvi's baby daddy Benson Gatu has confirmed he is single.

During a live video on Instagram, the businessman-cum-politician asked his followers to ask him anything they would like to know about him.

He started by saying, "There’s so much that has been written about me on social media. Some of it is true and some of it is not. Everyone has a perception of someone and I’ve given people the freedom to ask me, however stupid a question it is."

He then responded to questions from his fans, including that he was not seeing anyone. "Why am I not dating? It is by choice," he said.

"Actually, the last time I was in Nanyuki was in 2016, and I left there with a girlfriend. That’s when I started dating Saumu, so I’m not coming to Nanyuki anytime soon, at least not now. Coz I ain’t into that sh** you know."