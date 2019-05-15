INSTAGRAM QnA

I am single by choice, says Benson Gatu

Businessman welcomed questions from fans

Saumu Mbuvi's baby daddy Benson Gatu has confirmed he is single.

During a live video on Instagram, the businessman-cum-politician asked his followers to ask him anything they would like to know about him.

He started by saying, "There’s so much that has been written about me on social media. Some of it is true and some of it is not. Everyone has a perception of someone and I’ve given people the freedom to ask me, however stupid a question it is."

 
 

He then responded to questions from his fans, including that he was not seeing anyone. "Why am I not dating? It is by choice," he said.

"Actually, the last time I was in Nanyuki was in 2016, and I left there with a girlfriend. That’s when I started dating Saumu, so I’m not coming to Nanyuki anytime soon, at least not now. Coz I ain’t into that sh** you know."

Saumu and Gatu have a child together. They broke up a few months before their daughter was born.

Another fan asked what happened to his relationship with Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wairia’s daughter, Rachael Wanja.

"As I said.. just a difference of opinions and priorities. So basically that’s it," he said.

 
 

Both Saumu and Rachael have spoken about their failed relationships with Ben Gatu. Recently, Wanja said they broke up because things didn’t work out between them.

"Sh** happens, you know, it's just a thing with young people. It is normal and honestly, the truth is I should be angry, resentful and disillusioned about relationships, but I'm not. Love did not work with that person but it can work with another," she said.

