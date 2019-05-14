Wainaina challenged by newbies to sing

Award-winning dancer and choreographer Ian Wainaina of 'Sura ya Malaika' fame has made a comeback with the single, 'Mrembo'.

After 10 years of missing from the music scene, Ian is back with a Kizomba-inspired beat produced by Paccy Bwoy of BlacJack Recordz and video by Alex of Raw Talent.

'Mrembo' is about a beautiful girl, whom Ian holds in high regard. Speaking about the song, Ian said in a statement, “I was challenged by two of my youngest dancers to go back to the studio after nudging them to always follow their dreams."

Mrembo is currently out on YouTube and will soon be available on all digital platforms. Ian is known in the industry for his dance moves and is also known for the hit song “Sura Ya Malaika”, a single that brought him to the limelight.