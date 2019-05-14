‘Tujenge’ is not a political song — gospel star Pitson

Gospel artistes Pitson and Mercy Masika have released a new song, 'Tujenge', informing the public about the importance of government initiatives.

The government has been trying to introduce a housing levy, where Kenyan workers should contribute 1.5 per cent of their basic salary to raise funds for the construction of affordable houses.

"If well executed and properly put in place then, the project will be amazing for all Kenyans," Pitson told Word Is yesterday.

Pitson says he found it a good idea, and through Chris Adwar, they talked to the PS, who gave them the go-ahead to write the song.