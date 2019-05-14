Privacy loss the worst part of 'Fame' — Mankind

Music duo Mankind are back with a new jam titled 'Fame', which they say is more of a prophecy.

The boy band consists of singers The Cloak and Mane. They want a certain level of success and fame as artistes, hoping that one day they will be the best version of themselves.

"The worst part of fame is that you lose privacy. People forget that you’re normal," Mane told Adelle and Shaffie on Kiss FM yesterday.

Cloak, who has the deeper voice, said he got his name from the movie Harry Porter: The Deathly Hallows. "I am such a huge fan that I read the book about 94 times while in school, hence the name 'The Cloak'," he said.

Mane, on the other hand, said his name is an acronym that stands for "May Art Never End”.