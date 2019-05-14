Okari hits back at critics for ‘uninformed’ opinions

Betty took a subliminal shot at him, implying he is a deadbeat dad, while replying to a fan who was narrating how he was raising his children as a single parent.

“I have a son age 4 and a daughter age 2, their mother ran away and as a father, I took full responsibility to make sure my kids are growing up in a good environment. And every day when I wake up I look at them, kiss them and I get motivated and the urge to hustle more so they won’t feel the absence of their mum,” the fan wrote.

To which Betty said, “I love this. Much love for you and your kids. I resonate with you because I’m all my daughter has.”

In the recent interview with Word Is, Okari said, "I have friends who know me very well and they get concerned when they read these things.

"The question about me being a deadbeat is what has been said or what has been written, but a lot of it is not true. One day you will come to know about these things."