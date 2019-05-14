Okari hits back at critics for ‘uninformed’ opinions

• Anchor says many things have been written about him by people who don't know him well.
Media personality Dennis Okari has responded to allegations that he is a deadbeat dad.
Speaking to Word Is on the phone, he said, "I will not discuss family now, but at some point I will speak because so many things have been written about me, but people who say those things don't know me well."
The public first learnt that Okari and ex-wife Betty are not co-parenting in July last year. The drama started when Okari called out Betty for exposing their daughter Ivanna on social media.
“My daughter does not deserve the kind of publicity she has been getting. She deserves to grow up quietly and no one, including myself as her father, should interfere with her rights to privacy,” he said.
Betty took a subliminal shot at him, implying he is a deadbeat dad, while replying to a fan who was narrating how he was raising his children as a single parent.
“I have a son age 4 and a daughter age 2, their mother ran away and as a father, I took full responsibility to make sure my kids are growing up in a good environment. And every day when I wake up I look at them, kiss them and I get motivated and the urge to hustle more so they won’t feel the absence of their mum,” the fan wrote.
To which Betty said, “I love this. Much love for you and your kids. I resonate with you because I’m all my daughter has.”
In the recent interview with Word Is, Okari said, "I have friends who know me very well and they get concerned when they read these things.
"The question about me being a deadbeat is what has been said or what has been written, but a lot of it is not true. One day you will come to know about these things."
As a media personality, Okari is one person who receives trolls on a daily basis, but he says he takes the positive criticism and sidelines the negative ones. "You can never live without critics," he said.
"I chose what I take because people may troll you out of jealousy while others may mean well and they want you to improve on what they are criticising you about. I take the positive ones seriously and that has helped me improve so much in life because I am not perfect."
Okari added that one cannot live a life of impressing people because one may end up struggling. "Some people just want to vent and to unleash that on you through trolls, because we are living in a world that is so cruel and hurting," he said.