Nazizi leads all-girl 'Switch it up' tune

Coke Studio Africa just released the music video of “Switch It Up”, performed and written by fierce, fast-rising Namibian femcee Lioness, South African media personality and rapper Boity and legendary Kenyan femcee Nazizi.

It’s an all-girl original composition produced by Kenyan producer Viola Karuri and directed by Thandi Lottering.

Nazizi said, “I was trying to think back to my day, and if I had anybody to inspire me as an African female rapper.”

Her step back in time drew zero memories of such. “I started rapping in 1998, so that’s 20 years of rap, being the only female." She frequently wonders, “So who am I inspiring?”

Lioness not only managed this balancing act but also flourished, making serious waves until she was invited to be on Coke Studio Africa. She says, “We can do what we want, we can choose what we want to do.”