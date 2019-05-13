Josh clings to love in 'Light my way'

• It is the second track of Josh alias Manio's debut solo album.
Josh, formerly of popular music duo 'Amos and Josh', has a new single, 'Light my way'.
It is the second track of Josh alias Manio's debut solo album, "Mind Of A Married Man," a personal exploration of life experiences.
The song is about the love that has been the light in his life, but which is gradually slipping away. It features Meryl Paige, who turns in a striking performance.
Manio has been very public about his personal life, and he has been confronting the hard times in a vlog, 'Ordinary Folk.'
The song leaves aside the flash and bang...there are no "bros and hoes" in this story.
Director X Antonio found the ideal way to pair images to the music, telling the song's story poignantly and accessibly. His images of the daily life of a typical Kenyan couple are clean and honest.
Amos and Josh came to the limelight after they featured in Tusker Project Fame, but they separated last year. Josh said Amos went into gospel but the separation will not mean an end to their friendship or collaboration, as they will still reconnect in other projects.
