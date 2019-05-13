Josh clings to love in 'Light my way'

Josh, formerly of popular music duo 'Amos and Josh', has a new single, 'Light my way'.

It is the second track of Josh alias Manio's debut solo album, "Mind Of A Married Man," a personal exploration of life experiences.

The song is about the love that has been the light in his life, but which is gradually slipping away. It features Meryl Paige, who turns in a striking performance.

Manio has been very public about his personal life, and he has been confronting the hard times in a vlog, 'Ordinary Folk.'