Family feared I’d not settle — Massawe

Radio presenter Massawe Japanni is a mother who has been a role model to her children and other mothers she interacts with.

Over the April holiday, the mother of three and her children were in Italy, and her third-born child turned three years. She is married to Tom Japanni.

Well, what most people do not know about her is that her family never thought she would ever have a family.

"No one thought I would ever settle with a family because I was the most cheeky of the children," Massawe told Word Is yesterday. Funny enough, Massawe was the first one in her family to have a third child. "I think if I can rate myself as an incredible mother."

Asked whether she would trade her three bundles of joy with anything in the world, Massawe shouted 'Never' without hesitating.

She said being a mother is the most beautiful and precious thing that has ever happened to her. "It is good to be a mom, and being a mom means love starts and ends there. Motherhood is priceless and a beautiful thing," she said.