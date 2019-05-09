SOCIAL BYTE

Nonini pours his heart out for son

The child has 'changed everything' about the musician

In Summary

• Rapper wrote a letter to his son on his birthday.

Nonini with his son
Nonini with his son
Image: Courtesy

Rapper Nonini's son Jaden turned a year older yesterday, and the famous dad wrote a heartfelt letter to him, revealing how being a father has been a challenge but worth it.

“This day is just a blessing seeing you grow from a baby to a little boy who actually calls me 'Nanini' & sings my songs back to back mpaka to the little ad-libs," he wrote on Instagram.

 

"Looking at you smile every day, enjoying exploring the world, just makes me feel so proud of you little man. I know am not a perfect Father but I try my best just to make you feel happy and I Love You So Much!

 

"You have changed everything about me, the way I see life the way I perceive the world up to the music I do and I wanna thank you for that." 

 

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
09 May 2019 - 05:00

