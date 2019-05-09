How I bagged hit collabo with Etana — Dan Aceda

Jamaican star and Grammy-nominated act Etana will be jetting into Kenya today for her Saturday show. She is set to headline a concert at Uhuru gardens called #EtanaReturns, which is part of her Reggae Forever World Tour.

Ahead of her arrival, Dan Aceda, who worked with the star, says he is very happy Etana is coming, especially after her Grammy nomination.

"I think this is the first time in the history of Kenya that a Grammy-nominated artiste is touring Kenya in the year they were nominated," Dan told Word Is on Tuesday.

The two worked on the song 'Look to You' in 2017, just after her last tour to Kenya.

"I am actually the only Kenyan act to have worked with Etana. She and I recorded a song as a celebration of Mother's Day, though we released it a little late," he said.

How easy or hard was it to rope Etana into his project?