How I bagged hit collabo with Etana — Dan Aceda

• Dan Aceda is happy that Etana is coming, especially after her Grammy nomination.
Jamaican star and Grammy-nominated act Etana will be jetting into Kenya today for her Saturday show. She is set to headline a concert at Uhuru gardens called #EtanaReturns, which is part of her Reggae Forever World Tour.
Ahead of her arrival, Dan Aceda, who worked with the star, says he is very happy Etana is coming, especially after her Grammy nomination.
"I think this is the first time in the history of Kenya that a Grammy-nominated artiste is touring Kenya in the year they were nominated," Dan told Word Is on Tuesday.
The two worked on the song 'Look to You' in 2017, just after her last tour to Kenya.
"I am actually the only Kenyan act to have worked with Etana. She and I recorded a song as a celebration of Mother's Day, though we released it a little late," he said.
How easy or hard was it to rope Etana into his project?
"There are no easy collabos. Logistics are always hectic. But she and her team were very accommodating, and it was a pleasure to work with her. Budha Blaze and DNA were also instrumental in getting the project going. You always need some help in these things," he said.
Asked if they still keep in touch, Dan said they communicate through her manager Andre. They haven't spoken about jumping on stage together, but Dan says he would love to be there and see how everything works out.
Event organisers confirmed Etana's itinerary from the minute she lands in Nairobi today will include meeting top officials from the Tourism ministry, touring the Nairobi National Park and eventually visiting Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.
"The governor, honourable Mike Sonko, is looking forward to taking Etana on a tour of the popular Nairobi neighbourhoods," they said.
Etana is excited to return to Nairobi again, and cannot wait to thrill her fans. The popular reggae act is also set for a visit to State House Girls as part of her CSR during her stay in Kenya.
Dan Aceda ft Etana performing Look To You. Buy on Waabeh http://bit.ly/looktoyouEtanaAceda http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1235885424?ls=1&app=itunes ...