‘Pigwa Shoka’ a love song misjudged - Sheddy Empire

Sheddy Empire crew, who sparked a storm online after releasing the song 'Pigwa Shoka', have defended the song, saying it was misinterpreted.

The song, which was posted on YouTube barely two weeks after Moi University student Ivy Wangeci was hacked to death with an axe, received heavy backlash and has since been pulled down.

"Every artiste has a different way of passing information," Mathu Cashney, the founder of Sheddy Empire, told Word Is on Monday.

"This was not a violence song but a love song, and according to us, 'pigwa shoka' means 'having sex' or 'leave them'. People understood our context in a bad way, which was not our intentions."

He said they had the idea before the death of Ivy, but the timing worked against them.