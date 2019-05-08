Nothing hurts like rewearing same clothes — Khaligraph

Khaligraph Jones, alias the OG, recalls how he used to recycle two pairs of jeans and one pair of shoes.

"Hakuna kitu mbaya kama kuwa the best rapper na unarecycle jeans mbili na kiatu pair moja. I was there and that sh*t was painful," Khaligraph posted on Instagram.

He is currently one of the flashiest artistes in Kenya. The rapper urged his fellow artistes to break out of their circle to become successful, saying he started hanging out with Kristoff and his perspective of life changed his music career.

"Affiliate yourself with people who will help you amplify your talent and potential. People who will make you push yourself to the limit. Kristoff was the first artiste I ever saw drive himself when I invited him to our studio in Umoja in 2012, and when we started hanging out together my perspective of life Changed," he wrote.

"I was still the Best rapper then but hanging out with Him gave me an opportunity to meet Celebrities like P-unit, Collo, became friends with STL, I even went To Subsahara studios that had signed Camp Mulla and etc."

These experiences changed his life. Khaligraph said he is not saying it is good to leave your "gang gang" behind, but sometimes you have to go out there and meet people who will motivate you to become something greater.

"Usikae mtaa sana. Tembea Uku Nje ujue watu wanafikiria aje, Watu wanaplan Kununua Gari Gani, ama kufanya investment gani,” he wrote.