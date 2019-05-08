How King Kaka met his wife

Rapper King Kaka turned a year older yesterday, and his wife Nana Owiti reminisced the day they met.

"I was wearing a short black dress and black sandals. Toes manicured and lip balm on my lips. Hair tied back. Then you threw your ‘I love your toes’ comment. I remember thinking. Jesus! What a fetish. Freak. I like this one’," she wrote.

Adding, "All through, you have demonstrated what growth is, orchestrated what love is and redefined what family and family virtues are. All these years passed, children sired and you still look at me the way you did that first day. Who is an ideal partner? Oh! I know."

King Kaka responded, "I still love your toes."

She then wished him good health, beautiful memories, immense success and "a lifetime with me".