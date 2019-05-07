I didn't know I could sing, says ex-rapper Rayvanny

The latest is 'Tetema', a massive dance tune released two months ago, featuring Diamond Platnumz, which has garnered a massive 16 million views. "'Tetema' was a studio vibe and was a line from my long-time song," he said.

Recently, when recording, he played the beats from 'Tetema' and eventually came up with the chorus.

"I later met up with Diamond and gave him the phone so he could listen because if I sent it to him, he has a lot of things in that he will not concentrate," he said, adding that Diamond jumped into the song. The song was partly recorded in Kenya.

Rayvanny also thanked Maina Kageni for the support he has shown to their music.

"Coming to your show is a dream come true, and I feel like this is my first time in Kenya. I have always longed to come to this show," he said.

Rayvanny was in Kenya over the weekend for the much-anticipated launch of B-Clubs's sister club, "Gossip Ultra Lounge", one of the most luxurious clubs in town.

Together with Khaligraph Jones and Masauti, he headlined the launch.