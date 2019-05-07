Diamond rocks WCB harmony

WCB singer Harmonize is not so happy with his boss Diamond Platnumz and his new song 'Inama', featuring Fally Ipupa.

This is after Diamond exposed Sarah (Harmonize’s fiancee) for supposedly having an affair with Diamond’s former bodyguard Mwarabu Fighter.

The lyrics, in English, include, "Love does not choose rich or poor, you can love anyone because it is not a course you need to study in the books. Love has made Harmonize share Sarah with Mwarabu."

In a post he shared on Instagram, Harmonize replied to this, saying it was very disrespectful and wrong of Diamond to go public with the information that his wife had an affair with a bodyguard.

"This is disrespectful. Announcing to the world that my girlfriend cheated…but there is nothing I can do…!!!! All to God. Brand new ft Out now."