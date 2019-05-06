I paid JB Maina to do a rendition of 'Tiga Kumute'- Makadem

Kenyan world music star Makadem paid the Kikuyu Mugithi legend Jb Maina a hundred thousand to release a rendition of his song 'Tiga Kumute' (Stop divorcing her).

Jb's song was released about a decade ago the message in it is a man being pleaded not to divorce a lady he was in love with because she already had a child out of wedlock.

Well, in 2008, Makadem released a rendition of the song but with cultural and political significance.

His single ‘Mogidhi Kona Kona’ is a melting pot of sounds and rhythms from the Kikuyu and Luo tribes, which are bitter political rivals. It bridges the rift that is often instigated by tribal politics.

"At first I did the song without him knowing then when he discovered he said I had to pay him," Makadem told Word Is on Friday.