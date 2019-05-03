LABOUR DAY'S FINEST

Smart Joker hails ‘supportive’ wife

Also terms her smart and of good intentions

In Summary

• Comedian says 'we cannot kill each other because we are awesome'

• Smart Joker says that immediately he thought about Labour Day he remembered the good job his bae has done to him.

Smart Joker
Image: courtesy

Churchill Show comedian Micheal 'Smart Joker’ Omuka is enjoying love and making fun with his lover.

He said his bae has been a supportive woman and of goodwill throughout, and also she is always humble and energetic in times of troubles.

“My bae is good, I tell you. She is smart and of good intentions. We cannot kill each other because we are awesome,” he told Word Is on Tuesday.

Smart Joker says immediately he thought about Labour Day, he remembered the good job his bae has done for him.

“She is my everything. I celebrate her on this Labour Day eve, just to confirm that she is my moon because there is no one more serious and hardworking than the one you spend time with,” he said.

by CLAUS MASIKA
Word Is
03 May 2019 - 05:00

