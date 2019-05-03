Femi One releases EP called 'XXV'

Fresh off the release of club banger 'Hiyo One', Femi One just showed her fans and the world why she is indeed the top Kenyan femcee.

Last Thursday, on her 25th birthday, Femi released her highly anticipated Extended Play (EP), which is available on all platforms for download.

The celebrated female rapper’s EP is to mark 25 years of her hard work as she turns 25. The EP, named using Roman number XXV, which is significant to her age, has six songs all produced under Kaka Empire.

Speaking during her listening party at Wings Kenya last Thursday, Femi said, "It is my quarter life! It comes with a lot of things. Mostly I give thanks! This EP is a gift to my fans, showing them why rap is my first and only love."