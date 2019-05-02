BLIND PIECE

Pssst! Willy Paul upstaged by Moneybags

In Summary

• Sideshow at Nandy's album launch at Golden Ice Bistro

Willy Paul
Willy Paul

A flamboyant businessman in Nairobi on Sunday made gospel artiste Willy Paul so angry after his Tanzanian 'bae' Nandy ignored him for the rich man.

This was during Nandy's album launch at Golden Ice Bistro. A very close source to Word Is whispered that the businessman also owns top-of-the-range cars.

 

Willy Paul even refused to get on stage at some point after he realised he had lost to the Nairobi businessman, who was paying bills for most of the people at the party.

Willy Paul, who walked into the venue with Nandy, was nowhere to be seen by the time the event ended after he was outshined by the Mr Moneybags.

Willy Paul and Nandy have been rumoured to be dating, which they have since responded to by saying they are 'siblings'.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER
Word Is
02 May 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Why more Kenyans should watch Game Of Thrones
    6h ago Entertainment

  2. 'I believe', dedicated to my fans — Leyla Mohammed
    9h ago Word Is

  3. Pssst! Willy Paul upstaged by Moneybags
    9h ago Word Is

  4. Kristoff explains his colourful song
    9h ago Word Is

  5. Love with Ben did not work, Wa Iria's daughter says
    9h ago Word Is

Latest Videos