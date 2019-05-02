Pssst! Willy Paul upstaged by Moneybags

A flamboyant businessman in Nairobi on Sunday made gospel artiste Willy Paul so angry after his Tanzanian 'bae' Nandy ignored him for the rich man.

This was during Nandy's album launch at Golden Ice Bistro. A very close source to Word Is whispered that the businessman also owns top-of-the-range cars.

Willy Paul even refused to get on stage at some point after he realised he had lost to the Nairobi businessman, who was paying bills for most of the people at the party.

Willy Paul, who walked into the venue with Nandy, was nowhere to be seen by the time the event ended after he was outshined by the Mr Moneybags.

Willy Paul and Nandy have been rumoured to be dating, which they have since responded to by saying they are 'siblings'.