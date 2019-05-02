Love with Ben did not work, Wa Iria's daughter says

• Mwangi Wairia's daughter says not all relationships are meant to have a ‘happily ever after'
Murang’ a Governor Mwangi Wairia’s daughter Rachael Wanja has spoken about her failed relationship with Benson Gatu.
Wanja dated the businessman-cum-politician for about a year before parting ways.
She addressed the break-up in a Q&A session with her Instagram followers.
"Shit happens, you know? It’s just a thing with young people… It’s normal! And honestly, the truth is I should be angry, resentful and disillusioned about relationships but I’m not. Love did not work with that person. But it can work with another."
Responding to another fan who asked the same question, the governor’s daughter said, "Not all relationships are meant to have a ‘happily ever after’."
Wanja and Gatu served us couple goals, and another follower asked how they were faring on. "I know this is personal but are you and Gatu still together? You were goals," the follower said.
She responded, "No, we aren’t… maybe we were ‘goals’ because we only showed you our highs and that’s the thing with social media… no one posts their ‘failures’."
The young mother added that she has never co-parented with her baby daddy.
"Unfortunately, I have no experience in that but I always admire parents who continue sharing parental responsibilities even after their relationship has failed. That’s maturity at its best," she said.
Asked if she would allow her daughter and father to meet, she said, "He chose not to be in his daughter’s life. I would present that fact to my daughter for her to make a decision whether or not to let him in. Even the Bible tells us we have the power to choose life or death."
Ben and Wanja were so much in love and many were convinced they would walk down the aisle very soon. But trouble started two months ago, when word went round that Gatu was allegedly cheating on the governor’s daughter.
This was followed by Wanja deleting all the photos she took with Gatu, sparking speculation there was trouble in paradise.