Love with Ben did not work, Wa Iria's daughter says

Murang’ a Governor Mwangi Wairia’s daughter Rachael Wanja has spoken about her failed relationship with Benson Gatu.

Wanja dated the businessman-cum-politician for about a year before parting ways.

She addressed the break-up in a Q&A session with her Instagram followers.

"Shit happens, you know? It’s just a thing with young people… It’s normal! And honestly, the truth is I should be angry, resentful and disillusioned about relationships but I’m not. Love did not work with that person. But it can work with another."

Responding to another fan who asked the same question, the governor’s daughter said, "Not all relationships are meant to have a ‘happily ever after’."

Wanja and Gatu served us couple goals, and another follower asked how they were faring on. "I know this is personal but are you and Gatu still together? You were goals," the follower said.