Kristoff explains his colourful song

The video was shot in Zanzibar by top cinematographer Kenny from Tanzania

-Artiste says the song is inspired by his love of colours

Hip hop artiste Kristoff's new video song, 'Rainbow', is inspired by his love of colours.

“This song was inspired by love, beauty and happiness. It is a fun love song for people to enjoy with their lovers. I wrote this for my fans and I hope they all vibe to it,” he said.

Kristoff is well known for his slew of club bangers, including 'Umeniwahi', 'Handle It' and the 2018 mega collaboration 'Dundaing' with King Kaka and Magix Enga.

Produced by JackJack On The Beat, Rainbow was mixed and mastered by Lucas of Ogopa DJs, with Yvonne Darcq providing the backup vocals.

The video was shot in Zanzibar by top cinematographer Kenny from Tanzania. Kristoff shares that of all his music videos, this is the one that he has really enjoyed shooting the most.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
02 May 2019 - 05:00

