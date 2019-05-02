Kristoff explains his colourful song

Hip hop artiste Kristoff's new video song, 'Rainbow', is inspired by his love of colours.

“This song was inspired by love, beauty and happiness. It is a fun love song for people to enjoy with their lovers. I wrote this for my fans and I hope they all vibe to it,” he said.

Kristoff is well known for his slew of club bangers, including 'Umeniwahi', 'Handle It' and the 2018 mega collaboration 'Dundaing' with King Kaka and Magix Enga.

Produced by JackJack On The Beat, Rainbow was mixed and mastered by Lucas of Ogopa DJs, with Yvonne Darcq providing the backup vocals.