'I believe', dedicated to my fans — Leyla Mohammed

Leyla Mohammed, the 13-year-old girl (now 14) who wowed Kenyans, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, last year with her rendition of 'Wimbo wa Historia', is back with a new song, 'I Believe'.

She says she has sung what she endured with her mother, the sacrifices they have had to make, being homeless, and her mother’s struggles to make ends meet.

In gratitude, Leyla has worked on 'I Believe', which talks about her struggles and change of fortune. The song is a dedication to her number one supporter, and best friend, her mother, and to all who believe, and who need to believe in themselves.