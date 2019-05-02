'I believe', dedicated to my fans — Leyla Mohammed

• Leyla says the song talks about her struggles and change of fortune
Leyla Mohammed, the 13-year-old girl (now 14) who wowed Kenyans, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, last year with her rendition of 'Wimbo wa Historia', is back with a new song, 'I Believe'.
She says she has sung what she endured with her mother, the sacrifices they have had to make, being homeless, and her mother’s struggles to make ends meet.
In gratitude, Leyla has worked on 'I Believe', which talks about her struggles and change of fortune. The song is a dedication to her number one supporter, and best friend, her mother, and to all who believe, and who need to believe in themselves.
The song is about her journey of resilience from being a little-known Muslim girl in Eastleigh to becoming a celebrated singer and a beacon of hope to other young people.
It was written by Kenya's newest boy band Vijana Barubaru, with Leyla's life experiences in mind, and she has executed it incredibly well. The inspirational and catchy song is produced by Kenyan-based American producer David Hunter.
Her undeniable vocals have earned her fans across the country, not to mention her eloquent and captivating interviews, which have continued to grow her fan base.
Her success is a direct result of her belief in herself and people believing in her and investing in her.
The form one student has inspired the nation and has many young fans who admire her. She continues to inspire as she embarks on her high school education and balances that with her music and her mission to be a positive role model for her fans.
