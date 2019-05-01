Money source? I don’t care: Pastor invites politicians

The question of whether politicians should stop giving handouts in church has dominated debate lately. Critics say the house of God is being used to sanitise the proceeds of corruption.

However, controversial pastor Paul Kuria, alias Man Kush, has dismissed the criticism as hypocritical.

"All politicians giving money should come to my church because I don't care where they get the money from," he said.

"Saying that politicians should not bring money in church is lying to yourself because to me, a church is like a hospital, where everyone goes so they can get healed. If you remain there, you are mad."

Man Kush is the overseer of Home of Glory Joy Ministry in Blue Springs Hotel, Thika Road. He has over 36 other churches under the ministry.

"I have hired pastors and trained them. If they don't maintain the church, they go back home. I am financing people with my money because I have so much, and I am a real estate broker," he said.

He says his area of interest as a preacher is marriage; the rest can preach about heaven and wealth.

Kush says he regrets having a lot of women before he got saved.

"I had so many girls and none of them came and said they have my babies, but I know they are there," Man Kush told Word Is on Friday.

He, however, said he is not sure how many kids he has out of wedlock. "I am sure when I die, there will be so many women who will claim I am their baby daddy.

Man Kush is well known for his flashy lifestyle. "I don't ask people to bring their money to church. After all, they don't expect me to go and do 'mjengo' after I preach to them because my work is to eat the sheep and feed my followers with the grass," he says.

He believes he was called by God himself, and if God feels he is not doing his job well, it is his duty to sack him.