It is fulfilling working with my best friend — Rashid Abdalla

Swahili news anchor Rashid Abdalla says working with his wife Loulou Hassan is fun and fulfilling.

"It is always nice when you are working with your best friend and Loulou is my best friend," Rashid told Word Is on Sunday.

"Someone who understands me more than anyone else apart from my mum."

Rashid talked about their marriage, saying it isn’t perfect but they work out things in case there’s a problem.