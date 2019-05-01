CLOSE TIES

It is fulfilling working with my best friend — Rashid Abdalla

Rashid Abdalla with his wife Loulou Hassan
Rashid Abdalla with his wife Loulou Hassan
Image: Courtesy

Swahili news anchor Rashid Abdalla says working with his wife Loulou Hassan is fun and fulfilling.

"It is always nice when you are working with your best friend and Loulou is my best friend," Rashid told Word Is on Sunday.

"Someone who understands me more than anyone else apart from my mum."

Rashid talked about their marriage, saying it isn’t perfect but they work out things in case there’s a problem.

"I think the best advice to everyone out there is, in any relationship, if you believe there is ‘kukosana’, that relationship doesn’t exist," he said.

He said couples should be aware that there’s a difference between falling out and having differences.

"Loulou and I have our own differences. We build each other based on that and we accept correction and move on. We don’t fall out. We build each other as well," he said, adding that if you live with the mentality that you want to be the best, you’ll never be.

"Give people good stuff and let them decide if you’re good or not," he said.

He urged those venturing into journalism to follow their path and not join the media industry because you’ve heard there’s money or because you want to be famous. "Join because it’s your passion and try do your level best," he said.

