SOCIAL BYTE

Burale recounts partial paralysis

In Summary

• Burale says he went for days without food and one side of his body was at one point paralysed.

Robert Burale
Robert Burale
Image: Courtesy

Pastor Robert Burale says there were tough times he went through before fame.

Burale told K24 he went for days without food and one side of his body was at one point paralysed.

"I have joys, weaknesses, fears and strengths I have been through, to be honest. I mean it's not a secret I have gone through a broken marriage, it's not a secret that I have gone days without food," he said.

"It’s not a secret that at some point my left side was dead. Nobody was there to pray with me… When I was going days without food, nobody cared, the attention was not on me."

Pr Burale was deep in debt and he cheated – Mwakideu

Rozinah Mwakideu, the former wife of Pastor Robert Burale, has confirmed that they broke up because he was deep in debt and a liar. “I would receive ...
Sasa
4 months ago

Speaking to Betty Kyallo, he said he contemplated committing suicide.

"When I look back, I thank God for the people he used to come to speak to me many years ago for me to stand strong," he said.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
01 May 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. It is fulfilling working with my best friend — Rashid ...
    1h ago Word Is

  2. Burale recounts partial paralysis
    1h ago Word Is

  3. Money source? I don’t care: Pastor invites politicians
    1h ago Word Is

  4. Mbosso sneers at rental speculation
    1h ago Word Is

  5. Girl makes village plant 5,000 trees on her birthday
    2d ago Technology

Latest Videos