Burale recounts partial paralysis

Pastor Robert Burale says there were tough times he went through before fame.

Burale told K24 he went for days without food and one side of his body was at one point paralysed.

"I have joys, weaknesses, fears and strengths I have been through, to be honest. I mean it's not a secret I have gone through a broken marriage, it's not a secret that I have gone days without food," he said.

"It’s not a secret that at some point my left side was dead. Nobody was there to pray with me… When I was going days without food, nobody cared, the attention was not on me."