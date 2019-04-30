I was gang-raped at age 13: Smooth FM's Brenda Obath

Brenda Obath, the voice on Smooth FM every midmorning, has had a tough time growing up in terms of her sexual life.

Having 'lost her virginity' at the age of 13, her story is unlike any other. She was gang-raped by six men, all planned by her 'friend'.

"The post went up because of the latest wave of the 'Me Too Movement'. A lot of people I know were sharing their stories online, while others didn't want to, yet we had a similar story, so I figured, why not?" Brenda told Word Is on Thursday.

"It is a fairly old story, so it was easier to tell, at least for me because I know it is different for everyone. It happened almost two decades ago," she said.

During the holidays, her friend suggested they go for a day party.

"We got there and yes, there was alcohol involved, but there is so much you can drink at that age. So the girls we were with left, and it was just my 'friend' who brought us to the party and I, as she was to sleep over," Brenda said.