I was tempted to eat my comrade - Emmanuel Jal

Canada-based South Sudanese artiste Emmanuel Jal has had it all before his fame.

Jal has come through huge personal struggles to become a successful and acclaimed recording artiste and peace ambassador now living in Canada.

He explains how lack of food and water once nearly drove him to eat a corpse.

"One of the lowest points in my life was when I was tempted to drink my own urine because I didn't have water and tempted to eat my own comrade," Jal told Word Is on Tuesday.

"So my friend died and I looked at him and I told him, I will eat you tomorrow. Every day, there are challenges. The same way I used to overcome them, is what I have perfected now."