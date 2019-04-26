Why Mbosso's Malindi show flopped

-Trouble reportedly started after the organisers failed to complete payment of the singer, as agreed
There were protests in Malindi last weekend by hundreds of fans of Wasafi superstar Mbosso after he failed to perform in the major hyped show that was to be at Ocean Beach.
Trouble reportedly started after the event organisers failed to complete payment of the Tanzanian artiste, as agreed.
It is alleged they were supposed to pay Sh1.5 million but only paid Sh1.2 million, forcing the WCB artiste to refuse to perform. Efforts to convince him to perform reportedly failed.
The ‘grand show’ was organised by a team of businessmen in Malindi, who came together and contracted a consultant from Nairobi to make it successful.
Dignitaries, including Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi the host, his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho, among others who had come for the event, snubbed the show and did not come to their reserved VVIP seats.
Mbosso apologised on Instagram to the people of Malindi for not performing his much-hyped show.
“Najiskia Vibaya Sana kutojumuika nanyi wakazi wa Malindi leo, najua Mmetoka Mbali kwa Ajili yangu, Ila Kukipambazuka nitaelezea Kila Kitu Juu ya Waandaji wa Show hii Siwezi kukaa Kimya.”
At one point, his manager Sandra Brown was seen going around the venue acting restless. The official cameraman was also seen taking pictures of the stage, which still had many empty seats. Popular Coast-based artiste Susumila, who was supposed to perform before the Tanzanian superstar, refused to perform after the organisers also refused to pay him, according to his manager.
