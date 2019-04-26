Why Mbosso's Malindi show flopped

There were protests in Malindi last weekend by hundreds of fans of Wasafi superstar Mbosso after he failed to perform in the major hyped show that was to be at Ocean Beach.

Trouble reportedly started after the event organisers failed to complete payment of the Tanzanian artiste, as agreed.

It is alleged they were supposed to pay Sh1.5 million but only paid Sh1.2 million, forcing the WCB artiste to refuse to perform. Efforts to convince him to perform reportedly failed.

The ‘grand show’ was organised by a team of businessmen in Malindi, who came together and contracted a consultant from Nairobi to make it successful.