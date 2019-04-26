A LITTLE GOES A LONG WAY

Support children’s talent — Njugush

He started way back when he used to take part in skits in the church

In Summary

• Comedian says you never know where talent could lead kids.

Comedian Njugush
Comedian Njugush
Image: Courtesy

Celebrated comedian Njugush has urged parents to help nurture their children's talent.

"As parents, let us support our children with the talents they have, coz we never know where it will lead them," Njugush told Word Is on Wednesday.

The father of one has made his name through acting talent, which he says started way back when he used to take part in skits in the church. He has since become a household name to many with his hilarious online comedy.

Over the Easter holiday, Njugush, together with other East African comedians, performed in Germany.

DJ Shiti inspired by Njugush love story

DJ Shiti wrote Njugush's wife a sweet message "I celebrate you, Celestine."
Sasa
1 month ago

All viewers see is slums: Karanja slams filming limits

Film director Philip Karanja says the greatest challenge Kenyan film industry is facing is lack of support from the government. "It is very hard for ...
Sasa
1 month ago

"It was my first time in Europe, and I felt elated with joy when I received the news. There is more network created and I loved it," he said.

His biggest wish is to perform to his fans, who have constantly supported his career.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
26 April 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. Mike Sonko steps out in a Versace gold lapel pin
    51m ago Word Is

  2. Support children’s talent — Njugush
    51m ago Word Is

  3. Aggie the Dance Queen 'relished' Coke Studio
    2h ago Word Is

  4. Why Mbosso's Malindi show flopped
    6h ago Word Is

  5. EMB Records celebrates rebirth
    6h ago Society

Latest Videos