Support children’s talent — Njugush

Celebrated comedian Njugush has urged parents to help nurture their children's talent.

"As parents, let us support our children with the talents they have, coz we never know where it will lead them," Njugush told Word Is on Wednesday.

The father of one has made his name through acting talent, which he says started way back when he used to take part in skits in the church. He has since become a household name to many with his hilarious online comedy.

Over the Easter holiday, Njugush, together with other East African comedians, performed in Germany.