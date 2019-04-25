Diamond says Zari cheated on him with P-Square star

Diamond Platnumz has for the first time revealed details of his failed marriage with Zari Hassan.

In an interview with Wasafi TV, Diamond said the mother of his two kids had cheated on him with various men.

He said the worst thing Zari had done to him was cheating on him with Peter from the huge Nigerian group P-Square.

"Unajua alikuwa anadatingi na Peter wa P-Square," he said.