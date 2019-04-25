Diamond says Zari cheated on him with P-Square star

• Diamond says the worst thing Zari did to him was cheating on him with Peter from the huge Nigerian group P-Square.
Diamond Platnumz has for the first time revealed details of his failed marriage with Zari Hassan.
In an interview with Wasafi TV, Diamond said the mother of his two kids had cheated on him with various men.
He said the worst thing Zari had done to him was cheating on him with Peter from the huge Nigerian group P-Square.
"Unajua alikuwa anadatingi na Peter wa P-Square," he said.
The singer also admitted that he had loved Zari and was proud of her as the mother of his two kids.
While confessing that he had also done foolish (cheating) things, he said Zari had also been a transgressor.
He said he had found a message between Zari and Peter and confronted her about it, telling her she was playing him.
Diamond has collaborated on a song with the group that was released last year called, ‘Kidogo’.
Chibu, however, said that since he was busy in his life, he decided to move on from the issue.
That wasn’t the only shocking case of Zari's infidelity, according to the singer. He claims the socialite also had a thing with her personal trainer.
He claimed that while he was still dating Zari, that she was cheating on him with her personal trainer, who would even come into their own home.
"Walikua wanakuja hadi nyumbani kwangu ni vile sijawai kulizungumzia," he said.
He even added that he had pictures to prove what he was saying. The reason he had not divulged this information, he said, was because he wasn’t that type of person.
Diamond, however, admitted that his madness in the relationship might have contributed to Zari’s own indiscretions.
"Sijawai kuwachwa na mwanamke. Mwanamke akinikosea, nafanya vitu zangu mbaya mpaka ananiondokea."
Zari has since responded to the allegations. She wrote, "Never believe a man who once too many times denied his own blood, I mean his own. What other truth can come out of his mouth? I will sacrifice my own kids' souls if I ever cheated on you. Own your mistakes and use them to grow and change into a better man. You can still reform."
