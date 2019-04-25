RENEWAL OF VOWS

Arocho marks 10 years in marriage

Arocho is married to Sophie, with whom he has four children (one girl and three boys).

In Summary

• Fred Arocho visited his in-laws in Ugenya constituency, Siaya county, to mark 10 years in marriage over the long Easter weekend.

Popular TV and radio sports commentator Fred Arocho visited his in-laws in Ugenya constituency, Siaya county, over the long Easter weekend to celebrate 10 years in marriage.

Arocho is married to Sophie, with whom he has four children (one girl and three boys).

To mark 10 beautiful years since he said ‘I do’ to Sophie, Arocho decided to travel to his wife’s home in Ugenya, where the two renewed their vows in style.

Speaking exclusively to Word Is, the ‘Laduuma’-famed presenter said he took 10 cows to his loving in-laws as a way of thanking them for blessing him with a lovely and kind woman, Sophie.

"I took my brothers and friends with me and it was a very colourful occasion. My wife’s friends, who belong to a women’s organisation called Dynabrains, also attended," he said.

 

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
25 April 2019 - 05:00

