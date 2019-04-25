Arocho marks 10 years in marriage

To mark 10 beautiful years since he said ‘I do’ to Sophie, Arocho decided to travel to his wife’s home in Ugenya, where the two renewed their vows in style.

Speaking exclusively to Word Is, the ‘Laduuma’-famed presenter said he took 10 cows to his loving in-laws as a way of thanking them for blessing him with a lovely and kind woman, Sophie.

"I took my brothers and friends with me and it was a very colourful occasion. My wife’s friends, who belong to a women’s organisation called Dynabrains, also attended," he said.