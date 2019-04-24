Adelle Onyango to attend Pan-African Youth Forum

Radio queen and social activist Adelle Onyango will be attending the 2nd Pan-African Youth Forum in Ethiopia, Addis Ababa that begins today until Saturday.

The theme of the event is, 'Africa Unite for Youth: Bridging the Gap & Reaching Afloat Youth'.

"It means that as a young African, I can be part of making solutions to create environments that allow African youth to reach their full potential," Adelle told Word Is.

"The Adelle Onyango Initiative already has programmes running that create opportunities for the youth. I’d like to be able to meet other young Africans with similar programmes and work on partnerships that allow us to scale and reach more youth."