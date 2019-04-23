PIECE OF ADVICE

Stop fighting for who you are not — Prof Hamo

Comedian spoke to the youth in Malindi alongside his colleague Sleepy David

Churchill Show comedian Prof Hamo and Sleepy David have advised youths not to be fooled by what they see on social media.

"Every youth should accept themselves the way they are. Stop fighting for something you are not," Hamo said in Malindi during the show.

The comedian further advised that everyone should be confident and never compare themselves with others, adding that there are those who are fighting their weight issues because they see their friends working out.

"Be yourself. If your friend is having an expensive drink and you took a local brew, accept and move on," he said.

"Smell mnazi confidently and don't compare yourself with people. The problem we have as Kenyans is we don't accept ourselves."

Sleepy David also urged people not to be pressured into hustling too hard so they can get to other people's level.

"If this celebrity can afford what you can't, be you," he said.

Earlier on, gospel singer Size 8 also took to social media to tell people to forget about what people post on social media, as most of it is lies. The mother of one urged her followers to never fall for the hype and perfect photos they normally see online.

"Let me just say this I am not perfect. I don’t have a perfect marriage, I don’t have a perfect child, I don’t have a perfect body. Warning: Don’t be fooled by what you see people post on social media. ” she said.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
23 April 2019 - 00:00

