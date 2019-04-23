Redpen’s ‘Ni wewe’ is inspired by love

Florybert, alias Redpen, has released a new jam called ‘Ni wewe’.

"The song is inspired by the current situations of matters to do with relationship," Redpen told Word Is on Thursday.

The singer, who has a Congolese origin, says he was given the stage name by his friends, who loved his passion for music.

“My friends said I was a perfectionist when it came to music, and I would correct my friends who also loved music,” Redpen said.

"In modern times, the generation is lacking belief in matrimonial life, and they lack dedication on how to sustain relationships."

Redpen was brought up by a single parent after his dad separated with his mother. In search of greener pastures, he found his way to Kenya in 2013.

"I started off as a songwriter and I have worked with several Kenyan artiste,s like Vicmass Luodollar, Papa Dennis and Collo,” he said.