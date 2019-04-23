Gospel singer Eunice Njeri drills boreholes in Lodwar

- Eunice Njeri realised that just giving the locals food is not enough because they also need water
Gospel pioneer Eunice Njeri has been doing charity activities in and out of Kenya.
"The last two years have been so busy for me doing mission work in Addis Ababa," Eunice told Word Is on Wednesday.
Currently, Eunice and her friends are looking for a permanent solution to the water problem in Lodwar, where she is drilling boreholes.
"The project is called 'Secret Place'. I realised that just giving them food is not enough because they also need water," she said.
Eunice has been making hit music that inspires everyone. What inspires her music?
"There is a reason we call our project 'Secret Place'. That also applies to my music, where I chose to work with God, whether the song is good or not," she said.
Her latest song, 'Zaidi na Zaidi', was written a while ago, but she says she has been praying about it before she released it four months ago.
"It is always from God. I try my best to tell people that in any situation, it is by the grace of God. I never want to sing about situations. The best thing I always tell the worship leaders is to sing the word of God because it is timely," she said.
Eunice says she has had low moments in her life but soldiered on.
"Any Christian and a creative person has low moments, but I always leave it to God because I know he will do whatever he wants to fulfil. When low moments come, they find me when am doing something and so I try my best to rise and keep moving forward," she said.
She encourages other Christians to never give up when the going is tough. Christians are bound to be attacked from all directions but they should always believe in Jesus and pray.
One of her lowest moments was in 2016, when she made headlines after walking out of her marriage with then fiancé rapper Isaac Bukasa, alias Izzo, at the altar in the United States 48 hours later.
"I felt it was the right time for me to get married but then realised it was not, and so I changed my mind, but of course it was the voice of God. It was something that had gone on for so long, only that I made the decision too late," she said.
Her biggest struggle was the aftermath and the information that was spread.
