Gospel singer Eunice Njeri drills boreholes in Lodwar

Gospel pioneer Eunice Njeri has been doing charity activities in and out of Kenya.

"The last two years have been so busy for me doing mission work in Addis Ababa," Eunice told Word Is on Wednesday.

Currently, Eunice and her friends are looking for a permanent solution to the water problem in Lodwar, where she is drilling boreholes.

"The project is called 'Secret Place'. I realised that just giving them food is not enough because they also need water," she said.

Eunice has been making hit music that inspires everyone. What inspires her music?

"There is a reason we call our project 'Secret Place'. That also applies to my music, where I chose to work with God, whether the song is good or not," she said.

Her latest song, 'Zaidi na Zaidi', was written a while ago, but she says she has been praying about it before she released it four months ago.