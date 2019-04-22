Kagwe 'would've been' President

This is Kagwe's first-ever album, and it is a significant marker in his career. So far, he has managed to release singles and collaborations. Speaking to Word Is, the artiste said if he wasn't a musician, he would be President.

Talking about trolls he said they don't really get to him. "In fact, the more creative the troll, the more hilarious I find it. Recently I saw a tweet that read 'Kagwe Mungai makes music for dudes who put their leg on the bed while applying lotion'. I died."