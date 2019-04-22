Kagwe 'would've been' President

SELF-BELIEF

This is Kagwe's first-ever album and it is a significant marker in his career.

Singer, producer and songwriter Kagwe Mungai is set to release a brand new album titled 'Spectrum'.

It is a representation of five different genres that fully embody the title itself: hip hop, Afrobeat, dancehall and Afropop.

This is Kagwe's first-ever album, and it is a significant marker in his career. So far, he has managed to release singles and collaborations. Speaking to Word Is, the artiste said if he wasn't a musician, he would be President.

Talking about trolls he said they don't really get to him. "In fact, the more creative the troll, the more hilarious I find it. Recently I saw a tweet that read 'Kagwe Mungai makes music for dudes who put their leg on the bed while applying lotion'. I died."

TwentyFour #24 #HurricaneKaTRINA #TrinaMungai #KagweMungai Trina Mungai, aka Hurricane KaTRINA, releases the much anticipated video to her smash ...

by CAREN NYOTA Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
22 April 2019 - 00:00

