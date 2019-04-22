Doing comedy with granny not easy — Brayo Sammy

- At times Cucu complains about travelling a lot, saying she wants to rest and look after her cows
Samuel Ndung’u, aka Brayo Sammy, has been making comedy with his 78-year-old grandma.
The two share a special bond, despite being decades apart in age. Grandma looks up to Brayo with incredible pride. Brayo, on the other hand, adores her.
However, Brayo, 21, says it is not easy, and at times his comedy twin gets tired and refuses to take part in comedy.
"At times she complains about travelling a lot, saying she wants to rest and look after her cows," Brayo told Word Is on Friday.
"But she just has to support me."
Their comedy videos always cause a sensation, as most of them are based on the difference in lifestyle between the old and new generation, and teaching his granny new tricks.
Brayo says his dream is to see his grandmother living comfortably in her old age.
"I want to make cucu enjoy her life at this age! The money I'm making right now I want to build her a home with. At the moment, I'm installing electricity at her current house," he said.
Brayo started acting when he was in Class Seven at St Mark Primary School, Juja, in 2013.
He loved making jokes and fun with his friends but didn’t know one day he would do this for a living. Last year, Brayo together with his granny, won the Comedian of the Year Award.