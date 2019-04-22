Doing comedy with granny not easy — Brayo Sammy

Samuel Ndung’u, aka Brayo Sammy, has been making comedy with his 78-year-old grandma.

The two share a special bond, despite being decades apart in age. Grandma looks up to Brayo with incredible pride. Brayo, on the other hand, adores her.

However, Brayo, 21, says it is not easy, and at times his comedy twin gets tired and refuses to take part in comedy.

"At times she complains about travelling a lot, saying she wants to rest and look after her cows," Brayo told Word Is on Friday.

"But she just has to support me."