Next big thing? - Talented new kids on the block

H's style of singing is unique and his music is always dominating the local airwaves.

Don't you think he's the new Daddy Own of this generation?

Nikita Kering

She is the new star in town. The 16-year-old student at Brookhouse international school has an amazing voice and vocals.

She has done cover songs for various hit songs, performed before crowds over the years. In the past interviews, her parents said she started saving at nine years.

Her voice has been compared to that of singer Whitney Houston. Emmy Kosgei has been the mentor to the Happy With You hitmaker.