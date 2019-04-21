Next big thing? - Talented new kids on the block

• The Kenyan music industry has seen a great change in the past few years.
The Kenyan music industry has seen a great change in the past few years. There are new kids on the block who have outshone the old folks and they are a force to reckon.
Most of these new artistes are underrated yet they are very talented. This is the generation that will end the PlayKe music if they continue producing the great music they are currently doing.
Well, from the talented Guardian Angel alias Music doctor to Bensoul, meet the nine artistes taking over the Kenyan music industry by storm. Guardian Angel
From a street child to a star, this artiste is giving his counterparts a run for their money.
The multitalented gospel singer who won last year's Grove awards male artiste of the year has several hits on his name such as Hadithi, Swadakta, and Nadeka.
H's style of singing is unique and his music is always dominating the local airwaves.
Don't you think he's the new Daddy Own of this generation?
Nikita Kering
She is the new star in town. The 16-year-old student at Brookhouse international school has an amazing voice and vocals.
She has done cover songs for various hit songs, performed before crowds over the years. In the past interviews, her parents said she started saving at nine years.
Her voice has been compared to that of singer Whitney Houston. Emmy Kosgei has been the mentor to the Happy With You hitmaker.
Nadia Mukami
Nadia has been around since 2015. She has great vocals. The multi-talented songstress rose to fame following the massive success of her hit songs; African Lover, Yule Yule, and Si Rahisi.
Nadia, who made her debut on Coke Studio Africa this year, in past interviews she said if she wasn't a musician, she would be a journalist or poet.
Masauti
The Swahili songwriter and musician has won the hearts of many thanks to his amazing talent.
Kenyan boy Masauti's latest song Kiboko was a hit and many among them Jalang'o have been pushing for the song to ger massive airplay.
In a recent Instagram post, Jalang' o wrote;
Let me introduce you to one biggest talent I believe in! @officialmasauti_ as we go into 2019 I promise you that @officialmasauti_ Will be the biggest artist in 2019! Let’s all support him and make him reach his dreams!! Listen to his latest jam.
Masauti did a Kiboko remix with the award-winning Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones.
David Wonder
He is one of the most underrated artistes around. The young gospel singer is talented but it seems music fans are yet to discover him.
David has been through a lot of challenges as an artiste and in past interviews, he revealed that life was tough and sometimes he would go without food.
He is the latest artiste to leave Bahati's Eastlands Most Beloved (EMB) Records, a few weeks after Mr Seed quit.
Band BeCa
The Girl band is slowly winning the hearts of Kenyan. The band made up of Carol Kamweru and Becky Sangolo came to the limelight in 2016 with the single hit Toka.
They have been consistent in their music career and were part of Coke Studio Africa in 2017.
Flory Redpen
Florybert alias Redpen is an uprising singer. Known for his great vocals, the artiste who also doubles as a guitarist is the next big thing in 2019.
Redpen, in a past interview with Word Is, said he was brought up by a single mother after his parents separated. The artiste, with Congo routes, in search of greener pastures, found his way in Kenya in 2013.
He started off as song writer in the Kenyan music industry and has worked with quite a number of artistes among them Vicmass Luodollar, Collo and Papa Dennis.
Sky Davin
He's a budding gospel rapper. The musician, whose real name is David Ambundo, was born and raised in Mathare by a single mother.
He's known for songs such as Keep it Real and Nowe. The 26- year-old is a part-time receptionist at an insurance firm.
Bensoul
He is a rising star in Kenya. Signed under Sauti Sol's record label, Bensoul is the next big thing.
He recorded his first hit song Lucy under the label and it was a major hit. It's still getting a lot of air play.
The artiste is happy at his new home and he said;
"I feel like Sol Generation Records is where I need to be. It’s God’s grace that everything is working out because the label has my best musical interests planned out. They have a great plan for everything we intend to achieve."
