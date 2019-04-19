Zari Hassan set to tie the knot

• Zari says her wedding is going to be 'so private'.
Zari Hassan, who wears many hats as a boss lady, businesswoman and mother, has hinted that she will be getting married soon.
In a video she posted on social media, Zari said she would only invite close friends and family members.
"Oh my wedding is gonna be so Private…I´ll only release details once it´s been done. Only Family and Friends," she captioned the video.
Fans sent in comments, saying he is the man she deserves after such a terrible breakup with Bongo star Diamond Platnumz.
King Bae has assured her that she is all he needs, and he will love her with all that she comes with, which includes her five children.
Diamond, her ex and baby daddy, is also set to walk down the aisle with Kenyan model Tanasha Donna.