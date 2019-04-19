SOCIAL BYTE

Zari Hassan set to tie the knot

Diamond, her ex and baby daddy, is also set to walk down the aisle with Kenyan model Tanasha Donna

In Summary

• Zari says her wedding is going to be 'so private'.

• King Bae has assured her that she is all he needs, and he will love her with all that she comes with.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan
Image: Courtesy

Zari Hassan, who wears many hats as a boss lady, businesswoman and mother, has hinted that she will be getting married soon.

In a video she posted on social media, Zari said she would only invite close friends and family members.

"Oh my wedding is gonna be so Private…I´ll only release details once it´s been done. Only Family and Friends," she captioned the video.

Leave Diamond’s house? I used brains to get it — Zari

Zari Hassan has responded to fans who have been asking her to move out of Diamond's house after their marriage hit the rocks. Diamond Platnumz ...
Sasa
4 months ago

Fans sent in comments, saying he is the man she deserves after such a terrible breakup with Bongo star Diamond Platnumz.

King Bae has assured her that she is all he needs, and he will love her with all that she comes with, which includes her five children.

Diamond, her ex and baby daddy, is also set to walk down the aisle with Kenyan model Tanasha Donna.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
19 April 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. 'Unbwogable' killed 'Ninanoki' — Nameless
    2h ago Word Is

  2. Bett 'excited' for Mr Eazi project
    1h ago Word Is

  3. Zari Hassan set to tie the knot
    1h ago Word Is

  4. I am not a priest that I should not marry, Kiengei tells ex
    2h ago Word Is

  5. Air France marks first anniversary on Kenya route
    2h ago Society

Latest Videos