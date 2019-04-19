'Unbwogable' killed 'Ninanoki' — Nameless

After his hard work, he went on holiday to the UK, but shock on him. Another label unleashed a new single that beat 'Ninanoki'.

"The song that killed 'Ninanoki', a month after I went to the UK for holiday, was 'Unbwogable' by Gidi Gidi and Maji Maji, produced by Tedd Josiah, who I only got a chance to work with on one song," Nameless told Adelle and Shaffie on Kiss.

It was a message by Tedd to Ogopa that they still rule. "I had to go back to the drawing board. The song felt like it was to me. Have you heard the words? Who are you? What are you? Who the hell do you think you are?" he said.