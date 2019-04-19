VIDEO SHOOTING

Bett 'excited' for Mr Eazi project

Talented star has previously shot for Sauti Sol and Blankets and Wine events

In Summary

• Videographer is shooting for the Nigerian star's 'Empower'.

• Brian started photography in Kenya in 2011 in Kenya, but later relocated to London

Brian Bett
Brian Bett
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Brian Bett, an outstanding London-based videographer and photographer, is super excited to be working on a project with Mr Eazi.

"I am shooting for 'Empower' the Mr Eazi video project," Brian told Word Is on Wednesday.

Brian started photography in Kenya in 2011 in Kenya, but later relocated to London, where most of his work is showcased through exhibitions.

"I have so far shot for so many celebrities, including Sauti Sol and Blankets and Wine events," he said.

Brian says his passion for photography has inspired many, including his younger brother. "I mainly focus on portraits and I try to fantasize the world in my own vision. For videos, I started like two years ago. I am also doing music videos and engaging," he said.

by ELIZABETH NGIJI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
19 April 2019 - 06:00

