Rashid hailed as life changer

Wife wishes anchor happy birthday

In Summary

• Anchor turned a year older yesterday and his wife posted a sweet message

Rashid Adalla and wife Loulou Hassan
Rashid Adalla and wife Loulou Hassan
Image: courtesy

Citizen TV Swahili anchor Rashid Abdalla turned a year older yesterday and his wife couldn't keep calm.

Loulou Hassan celebrated the love of her life with a sweet message, saying, "To the man who changed my life in more ways than I can count… Happy-happy birthday! Love you, baba Jibby," she wrote on Instagram.

Kanze Dena is the sister I never had - Loulou Hassan

Loulou Hassan and Kanze Dena are still good friends, even after Kanze was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as deputy State House ...
Sasa
2 months ago

The TV sweethearts have been serving us goals with their matching outfits on our screens since last year.

The two have three children together, and recently, they unveiled the face of their lastborn child. “My 2018 in one picture thanks to God and my partner in crime Lulu Hassan,” posted the Swahili anchor.

Happy birthday from Word Is as well, Rashid.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
18 April 2019 - 05:00

