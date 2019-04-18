Rashid hailed as life changer

In Summary
• Anchor turned a year older yesterday and his wife posted a sweet message
Citizen TV Swahili anchor Rashid Abdalla turned a year older yesterday and his wife couldn't keep calm.
Loulou Hassan celebrated the love of her life with a sweet message, saying, "To the man who changed my life in more ways than I can count… Happy-happy birthday! Love you, baba Jibby," she wrote on Instagram.
The TV sweethearts have been serving us goals with their matching outfits on our screens since last year.
The two have three children together, and recently, they unveiled the face of their lastborn child. “My 2018 in one picture thanks to God and my partner in crime Lulu Hassan,” posted the Swahili anchor.
Happy birthday from Word Is as well, Rashid.
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES