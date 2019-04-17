Terence’s wife lost baby while 13 weeks pregnant

Comedian Lawrence Macharia, alias Terence Creative, and his wife Milly Chebby are the new celebrity parents in town.

The couple welcomed their bundle of blessing last week, but shared the information on their social media on Monday.

Speaking to Word Is, Milly says she is super-excited to have finally held her baby after she lost the first child through a miscarriage last year in January.

"I was 13 weeks pregnant, but the gynaecologist said the baby died at seven weeks."

She says that was the worst and most painful day of her life because the couple were eager to become parents after five years in marriage.