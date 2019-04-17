Redsan returns with 'Rio'

• The Latino-fused jam that is his first video release of 2019.
Redsan is back with a Latino-fused jam that is his first video release of 2019. The video, shot by acclaimed Nigerian video director Sesan, was recorded in South Africa’s populous city of Johannesburg.
'Rio' opens with a captivating scenic aerial view of Brazil’s scenic city Rio de Janiero, bridging the vibrant and homogeneous African, Caribbean and Latino inner city lifestyle through his dance hall flair, infectious voice and elegant style.
“Rio embodies my quest to further connect with audiences from across the world through timeless music that celebrates our beauty, style, and most of all our distinct sounds," he said.
Redsan has been away after he was filmed beating up his producer, Sappy, after his album release. The reason was that he refused to hand over the masters for his latest album, Baddest.
Music video by Redsan performing Rio. (C) 2019 Sony Music Entertainment Africa (Pty) Ltd, RCA Records http://vevo.ly/CkAVaJ.
Jua Cali, Samaki Mkuu and Romantico release 'Baila Baila'