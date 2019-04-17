Redsan returns with 'Rio'

Redsan is back with a Latino-fused jam that is his first video release of 2019. The video, shot by acclaimed Nigerian video director Sesan, was recorded in South Africa’s populous city of Johannesburg.

'Rio' opens with a captivating scenic aerial view of Brazil’s scenic city Rio de Janiero, bridging the vibrant and homogeneous African, Caribbean and Latino inner city lifestyle through his dance hall flair, infectious voice and elegant style.