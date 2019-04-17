Kriticos grew on Mtukudzi music

Zambian artiste Kriticos says he was inspired by the late Oliver Mtukudzi.

"My dad used to play his music and so I grew up on his music all the time. I felt like I lost an icon and I wish I was able to do some music with him," Kriticos told Word Is on Thursday.

After the Zimbabwean musician died, Kriticos shared a moving tribute message:

"Every time I listen to 'Todii', it brings me back to my childhood in Zambia. It would be on repeat, during long family road trips from Zambia to Zimbabwe or Tanzania," he wrote.