Kriticos grew on Mtukudzi music

Singer counts the song 'Todii' as a family anthem

In Summary

• Artiste feels like he lost an icon and wishes he was able to do some music with him

Zambian artiste Kriticos says he was inspired by the late Oliver Mtukudzi.

"My dad used to play his music and so I grew up on his music all the time. I felt like I lost an icon and I wish I was able to do some music with him," Kriticos told Word Is on Thursday.

After the Zimbabwean musician died, Kriticos shared a moving tribute message:

"Every time I listen to 'Todii', it brings me back to my childhood in Zambia. It would be on repeat, during long family road trips from Zambia to Zimbabwe or Tanzania," he wrote.

"It was the anthem to some of my most memorable moments with my family. Rest in Power to a Legend."

Kriticos is in Kenya to promote his music and seek collabos with Kenyan artistes. 

