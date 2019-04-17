Jua Cali, Samaki Mkuu and Romantico release 'Baila Baila'

Genge star Jua Cali has teamed up with Jason Dunford, aka Samaki Mkuu, and Romantico for a collabo.

Dunford is popularly known to many as a world-class swimmer, but there is more to him than meets the eye.

He met the Godfather of Genge music, Jua Cali, and now the two, alongside Romantico, teamed up and came up with a gengeton song, 'Baila Baila' — a mix of reggaeton and genge.

Jua Cali said he linked up with Romantico after he saw him in an interview talking about genge.

"Romantico had embraced genge and rapped in Swahili, which got my attention," Jua Cali told Word Is on Tuesday.

"They came up to sign a few papers in the studio and then I saw him and remembered he was the guy I saw talking about genge. He was with Jason at that time, and I was thinking Romantico was the manager. Then Jason told me he also raps."