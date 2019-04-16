Producer of banned 'Taka Taka' song responds to government

KrG The Don, the man who stepped up to help Alvindo boost his music career, is not happy with after the government banned the viral hit, Taka Taka.

He responded to the ban by mocking the officials in a tweet.

"Where were you when Alvindo was doing manual jobs at Burma Market? Since you wanna spoil his career do you have an idea of what he should be doing to pay his bills?"

This comes after Kenya Film Classification Board banned the song claiming it should not be performed live or broadcast anywhere within the Republic of Kenya.

Adding, "No DJ should play the song either on broadcast station or in entertainment joints."

This means that Alvindo and the producer will miss out on revenue from the viral hit that was released three months ago.

However, entertainment pundits have raised issues with the legality of the ban saying the government body is overreaching it's mandate by banning music.