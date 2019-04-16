THE BAN IS A JOKE

Producer of banned 'Taka Taka' song responds to government

"Where were you when Alvindo was doing manual jobs at Burma meat market?

In Summary

- KFCB accused Alvindo of having an aggressive and sadistic attitude in the Taka Taka song. 

- The producer mocked KFCB for banning the song. Calls the ban a "joke of the day"

KrG the Don with Alvindo
KrG the Don with Alvindo
Image: Courtesy

KrG The Don, the man who stepped up to help Alvindo boost his music career, is not happy with after the government banned the viral hit, Taka Taka.

He responded to the ban by mocking the officials in a tweet.

"Where were you when Alvindo was doing manual jobs at Burma Market? Since you wanna spoil his career do you have an idea of what he should be doing to pay his bills?"

This comes after Kenya Film Classification Board banned the song claiming it should not be performed live or broadcast anywhere within the Republic of Kenya.

Adding, "No DJ should play the song either on broadcast station or in entertainment joints."

This means that Alvindo and the producer will miss out on revenue from the viral hit that was released three months ago. 

However, entertainment pundits have raised issues with the legality of the ban saying the government body is overreaching it's mandate by banning music.

Government cripples Alvindo by banning hit, Taka Taka

This move will see Alvindo losing out on revenue streams from concert performances, music streaming apps and club appearance fees.
Sasa
1 hour ago

In an angry Instagram post, KrG the Don says he will still go ahead and release the redone video for the song, soon.

He continued, "This is the best joke I have seen today.

How can someone say that the Taka Taka song advocates for violence against women? SMH. When did a joke become so important to some people yet Kenya as a nation we have so many problems that need that attention right now!"

"This is a big let down to the industry at large for giving such big positions to negative minded people who do nothing to make our industry better than yesterday’s.

KrG The Don
KrG The Don
Image: Courtesy

In fact they don’t even know what the artists go through just to produce even a single audio track!! Anyways we shall continue to produce music regardless of what they do or say. Art is Art and no one can stop it..."

The press release by Kenya Film Classification Board accused Alvindo of having an aggressive and sadistic attitude that sought to not only incite men who face rejection by suitors, but also justifies hatred and hard feelings that come with possible rejection.

Despite the ban, KrG The Don has promised to release a remix of the Taka Taka hit, soon. 

TAKATAKA #ALVINDO #GengGeng After Alvin got a heartbreak from a girl he wanted to date he decided to make a song out of the whole situation a Property of ...

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GRACE KERONGO Sasa Editor
Word Is
18 April 2019 - 19:08

Most Popular

  1. Producer of banned 'Taka Taka' song responds
    1h ago Word Is

  2. Government cripples Alvindo by banning hit, Taka Taka
    1h ago Word Is

  3. Film Review: Beyonce's 'Homecoming' on Netflix
    8h ago Entertainment

  4. Facebook says it uploaded email contacts of 1.5m users
    10h ago Technology

  5. Mr Bean flew Nairobi-bound plane after pilot blacked out
    15h ago Word Is

Latest Videos