Producer of banned 'Taka Taka' song responds to government

KrG The Don, the man who stepped up to help Alvindo boost his music career, is not happy with after the government banned the viral hit, Taka Taka.
He responded to the ban by mocking the officials in a tweet.
"Where were you when Alvindo was doing manual jobs at Burma Market? Since you wanna spoil his career do you have an idea of what he should be doing to pay his bills?"
This comes after Kenya Film Classification Board banned the song claiming it should not be performed live or broadcast anywhere within the Republic of Kenya.
Adding, "No DJ should play the song either on broadcast station or in entertainment joints."
This means that Alvindo and the producer will miss out on revenue from the viral hit that was released three months ago.
However, entertainment pundits have raised issues with the legality of the ban saying the government body is overreaching it's mandate by banning music.
In an angry Instagram post, KrG the Don says he will still go ahead and release the redone video for the song, soon.
He continued, "This is the best joke I have seen today.
How can someone say that the Taka Taka song advocates for violence against women? SMH. When did a joke become so important to some people yet Kenya as a nation we have so many problems that need that attention right now!"
"This is a big let down to the industry at large for giving such big positions to negative minded people who do nothing to make our industry better than yesterday’s.
In fact they don’t even know what the artists go through just to produce even a single audio track!! Anyways we shall continue to produce music regardless of what they do or say. Art is Art and no one can stop it..."
The press release by Kenya Film Classification Board accused Alvindo of having an aggressive and sadistic attitude that sought to not only incite men who face rejection by suitors, but also justifies hatred and hard feelings that come with possible rejection.
Despite the ban, KrG The Don has promised to release a remix of the Taka Taka hit, soon.
