Government cripples Alvindo by banning hit, Taka Taka

The Kenya Film Classification Board is incurring the fury of online fans after it made the decision to ban a viral song, Taka Taka by Alvindo.

"The song produced by FastCash Music Group is restricted due to its obscene and degrading lyrics that advocate for violence against women by equating them to trash."

This move will see Alvindo losing out on royalties, revenue streams from concert performances, music streaming apps and club appearance fees.

The Board banned the song saying that it should not be performed live or broadcast anywhere within the Republic of Kenya.

No DJ should play the song either on broadcast station or in entertainment joints.

They point out that lyrics such as: "Unakataa kuwa demu wangu. . Nakuroga unakufa.... Roho chafu kama ya shetant. Nakuja ka mazishi yako kukula na kukunpva nikucheke ukizikwa... arc primitive and abuse our sensibilities as a people and cannot be condoned."