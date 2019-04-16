Fighting endometriosis nearly killed me, says Zulekha

Comedian Zulekha Akinyi has spoken for the first time since undergoing endometriosis surgery.

Recently, she took to social media to call upon well-wishers to help her raise money for her treatment, and luckily she was helped.

"I was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2017, sometime around November," she told Word Is yesterday.

"In 2018, I started having very very painful period pains, and later it advanced to me bleeding around the umbilical cord area every month. I was having really big and heavy clots altogether."

During this time, she was working as a radio presenter at Qwetu radio and times, the periods became unbearable.

"I would miss work for days due to excessive bleeding and painful cramps. I used to use a maximum of 12 packets of pads for seven days," she said.

In February this year, she started falling down due to dizziness episodes, which made her go back to her doctor.

"We did another scan, which proved my endometriosis was getting bigger and bigger. And it was at that point my doctor told me to plan for surgery fast," she said.

She assumed all would be well but it was in April when she deteriorated. "It got ugly. I started bleeding from nowhere and couldn't walk upright. It was painful,' she said.

Zulekha said she almost lost her life. She thanked her fellow actors (Nyabuto and Makokha) who mobilised people to contribute towards her treatment.

"April 4 all did not go well. Was about to lose my life because of excessive bleeding but GOD did what He does best 'miracles' am here today," she wrote.